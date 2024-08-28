Superlek out to prove a point against Haggerty 

“The Kicking Machine” moves up a division to challenge two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the September 7 headliner in a rematch six years in the making.

The blockbuster fight goes down at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The pair first met in the ring in 2018 before they each landed on the global stage with ONE Championship. Superlek prevailed on that night after the fight was stopped due to cuts sustained by Haggerty, much to the dismay of his home crowd in England.

Since then, the Thai superstar has always wanted to silence the doubters by definitively beating Haggerty.