Dynamic Duo: Charongrat and Namo Dominate A Class at Lakeview

In the Boys' A division, 16-year-old Charongrat from Chiang Mai maintained his lead with a 73, posting two birdies, one bogey, and a double bogey on the 14th hole, to sit at three-under-par 141.
"It was a decent round for me today. I was aiming for a double-bogey-free round but unfortunately, I had one on No. 14. My long irons weren’t up to the mark, so I'll focus on improving that for tomorrow’s final round," Charongrat said. "There are a few things I need to fix, but I'll keep trying."
Four players – Thananath Karun, Trevor Cunningham, Satsin Chantaurai, and Ino Chung – are tied for second at two-over-par 146.
In the Girls' A division, Namo from Phuket carded a 69, taking her total to 11-under-par 133, five shots ahead of Kang Shixin and 11 ahead of Kwanchanok Boonchan.
Reflecting on her performance, Namo said: "I hit my driver and irons well, but my approach shots weren't as close to the flags as they were on Friday. I started slow on the front nine but managed to score three birdies on the back. For the final round, I’ll trust my skills and have fun. I don’t want to focus too much on the score, as it could affect my game.”
In the Boys' B category, Taeoh Ryu posted a 74 to lead the division with a total of three-over-par 147, followed by Jessada Chuangprayoon, who shot a 76 to trail by one at 148. Yodsawad Pruksangkul came third at 150.
In the Girls' B division, Thanyanate Bhummabhuti led with a five-over-par 149 after carding a 74. Kankawee Linjongsubongkot, Rinlapat Jantara, and Phannaphisar Kiatphonsiri were tied for second, three strokes behind.
In the first round of the C division, Natt Teeratpong led the boys' competition with a 74, while Sirinyamas Thummarattanadee topped the girls' division, also shooting a 74.
The tournament is a collaboration between the Junior Asian Tour (JAT) and the Notah Begay III (NB3) Junior Golf Championship in the US Players will accumulate points across seven events in the JAT Order of Merit, vying for a spot in the final event, the JAT-NB3 Asian Championship next year. The ultimate goal is to qualify for the NB3 World Championship in the US in November 2025. This competition also counts towards the Junior Golf Scoreboard and World Amateur Golf Ranking.
The first leg of the series follows a stroke-play format, featuring four categories: Class A (ages 15-18), Class B (ages 13-14), playing over 54 holes across three days, and Class C (ages 10-12) and Class D (under 10), competing over 36 holes in two days. Players also have the opportunity to qualify for future tournaments and accumulate ranking points.