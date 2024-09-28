Dynamic Duo: Charongrat and Namo Dominate A Class at Lakeview

In the Boys' B category, Taeoh Ryu posted a 74 to lead the division with a total of three-over-par 147, followed by Jessada Chuangprayoon, who shot a 76 to trail by one at 148. Yodsawad Pruksangkul came third at 150.

In the Girls' B division, Thanyanate Bhummabhuti led with a five-over-par 149 after carding a 74. Kankawee Linjongsubongkot, Rinlapat Jantara, and Phannaphisar Kiatphonsiri were tied for second, three strokes behind.

In the first round of the C division, Natt Teeratpong led the boys' competition with a 74, while Sirinyamas Thummarattanadee topped the girls' division, also shooting a 74.

The tournament is a collaboration between the Junior Asian Tour (JAT) and the Notah Begay III (NB3) Junior Golf Championship in the US Players will accumulate points across seven events in the JAT Order of Merit, vying for a spot in the final event, the JAT-NB3 Asian Championship next year. The ultimate goal is to qualify for the NB3 World Championship in the US in November 2025. This competition also counts towards the Junior Golf Scoreboard and World Amateur Golf Ranking.

The first leg of the series follows a stroke-play format, featuring four categories: Class A (ages 15-18), Class B (ages 13-14), playing over 54 holes across three days, and Class C (ages 10-12) and Class D (under 10), competing over 36 holes in two days. Players also have the opportunity to qualify for future tournaments and accumulate ranking points.