Maguire upsets tour No.1 Catlin in overtime thriller at Black Mountain

“It was a fun battle down the back,” he added. “We were kind of back and forth. I think I tied him on the seventh hole and sixth hole, and then we had a two-shot swing on nine. It was kind of big, but I knew two shots is nothing out here on this course, especially with the finish, you know, having a couple of holes we could reach, by getting close to the green with drivers. So, it was just staying close and just kind of being patient was kind of my biggest thing, and then having to roll in a few nice ones.”



Catlin was attempting to win three titles in a season for the second time in his career. He achieved the feat in 2018, and it looked like the hat-trick was well within his grasp throughout today.



“I mean, I gave it everything I had, I went bogey-free,” said the American, who won the International Series Macau presented by Wynn, in a play-off, and the Saudi Open presented by PIF, back-to-back earlier this year.



“I thought I had it in the first playoff hole, and I thought I had it in regulation, and he just hit an amazing bunker shot and then holed about a 20-footer to extend the playoff.”



He also lost the International Series Morocco in extra-time this year after Campbell stormed through at the end holing a succession of stunning putts.



He added: “I mean it kind of feels like Morocco, like I didn't do that much wrong, and here I am standing on the wrong side of it, so it is what it is.



“I kind of kept telling myself I was like, Michael's kind of pushing me like I could feel that. Like he kept holing good putts and hitting good shots in there, and I kind of used that. I was like okay, he's gonna push me on, I gotta keep staying strong.”



The result means he extends his lead on both the Asian Tour Order of Merit and The International Series Rankings ahead of next week’s International Series Thailand at Thai Country Club in Bangkok.



Scores after round 4 of the Black Mountain Championship being played at the par 72, 7344 Yards Black Mountain GC course (am - denotes amateur):

265 - Michael Maguire (USA) 68-64-68-65, John Catlin (USA) 69-65-65-66.

266 - Lee Chieh-po (TPE) 68-69-64-65.

268 - Ben Campbell (NZL) 68-70-66-64, Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA) 65-66-71-66, Stefano Mazzoli (ITA) 67-65-70-66.

269 - Nick Voke (NZL) 68-67-69-65, Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND) 65-66-66-72.

270 - Sihwan Kim (USA) 69-68-70-63, Richard T. Lee (CAN) 66-66-72-66, Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA) 67-66-71-66, Bjorn Hellgren (SWE) 69-67-68-66, Suradit Yongcharoenchai (THA) 68-66-69-67.

271 - Jonathan Wijono (INA) 65-70-71-65, Gunn Charoenkul (THA) 69-67-73-62, Kieran Vincent (ZIM) 68-69-68-66, Ian Snyman (RSA) 68-67-69-67, David Boriboonsub (THA) 65-69-67-70.

272 - CharngTai Sudsom (THA) 64-73-68-67, Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 70-66-68-68, Hung Chien-yao (TPE) 69-65-69-69.

273 - Poosit Supupramai (THA) 65-72-69-67, Scott Vincent (ZIM) 68-68-70-67, Jeunghun Wang (KOR) 67-67-71-68, Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA) 67-70-68-68, Santiago De la Fuente (MEX) 65-68-71-69, Nopparat Panichphol (THA) 65-71-68-69.

274 - Kazuki Higa (JPN) 69-67-71-67, Jaco Ahlers (RSA) 67-68-71-68, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (THA) 68-68-70-68, Jinichiro Kozuma (JPN) 69-68-72-65, Sarit Suwannarut (THA) 67-68-69-70.

275 - Chris Wood (ENG) 69-69-68-69, Shahriffuddin Ariffin (MAS) 65-72-70-68, Aaron Wilkin (AUS) 66-71-69-69, Jose Toledo (GTM) 71-63-74-67, Chanat Sakulpolphaisan (THA) 69-69-70-67, Austen Truslow (USA) 70-68-70-67, Natipong Srithong (THA) 68-70-72-65.

276 - Pawin Ingkhapradit (THA) 67-66-73-70, Matt Killen (ENG) 66-67-74-69, Chanmin Jung (KOR) 65-69-71-71, Liu Yanwei (CHN) 64-68-71-73.

277 - Minhyeok Yang (KOR) 70-66-70-71, Todd Sinnott (AUS) 64-72-72-69, Peter Uihlein (USA) 69-69-70-69, Berry Henson (USA) 69-69-72-67.

278 - Vanchai Luangnitikul (THA) 67-70-69-72, Chan Shih-chang (TPE) 71-66-71-70, Christian Banke (USA) 68-67-75-68, Chang Wei-lun (TPE) 70-68-72-68, Tatsunori Shogenji (JPN) 68-70-73-67.

279 - Jared Du Toit (CAN) 68-70-68-73, Khalin Joshi (IND) 68-66-73-72, Tanapat Pichaikool (THA) 67-68-71-73, Kristoffer Broberg (SWE) 67-71-69-72, Phachara Khongwatmai (THA) 68-70-72-69, Karandeep Kochhar (IND) 71-67-73-68.

280 - Charlie Lindh (SWE) 70-67-71-72, Meenwhee Kim (KOR) 69-65-71-75, Jaewoong Eom (KOR) 74-63-72-71, Kevin Yuan (AUS) 65-68-76-71.

281 - Nitithorn Thippong (THA) 65-68-74-74, Siddikur Rahman (BAN) 69-67-75-70.

282 - Luke Kwon (KOR) 67-70-71-74, Manav Shah (USA) 66-70-74-72.

283 - Pierre-Henri Soero (USA) 64-72-74-73.

285 - Khalid Walid Attieh (am, KSA) 68-70-73-74.

287 - David Meyers (RSA) 70-67-75-75.