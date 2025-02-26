Thai-Cambodian football tourney to feature celebrities, boxing stars

Announced during a February 24 press conference, the event will feature a game between Khmer martial artists and Muay Thai fighters, as well as a match between Cambodian and Thai celebrities, including actors, singers, models, YouTubers, vloggers and TikTok stars from each of the neighbouring Kingdoms.

Supachai Verapuchong, director-general of Channel 5 TV and the key organiser of the event, explained that this is the first time such a tournament has been organised.

It serves as a symbol of peace and cultural exchange, reinforcing friendship and unity between Cambodia, Thailand, and other Mekong-region Buddhist countries.