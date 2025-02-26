Thai-Cambodian football tourney to feature celebrities, boxing stars

Announced during a February 24 press conference, the event will feature a game between Khmer martial artists and Muay Thai fighters, as well as a match between Cambodian and Thai celebrities, including actors, singers, models, YouTubers, vloggers and TikTok stars from each of the neighbouring Kingdoms.
Supachai Verapuchong, director-general of Channel 5 TV and the key organiser of the event, explained that this is the first time such a tournament has been organised.
It serves as a symbol of peace and cultural exchange, reinforcing friendship and unity between Cambodia, Thailand, and other Mekong-region Buddhist countries.
“The populations of Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and Myanmar are all about 85 per cent practising Buddhists. This means that we share the same spiritual roots. We are neighbours along the Mekong River, and to create true harmony in our region, we must incorporate Buddhist teachings into the beliefs of our youth across these five nations. This will nurture a spirit of mutual respect and unity within our regional community,” he said.
Meanwhile, Khov Chhay, president of the Cambodian Kun Khmer Federation, emphasised that the friendly match is an opportunity for both nations to learn about peaceful coexistence.
He stressed that all Mekong sub-region countries should maintain good relations to build a culture of living in harmony and avoiding actions that threaten social stability and well-being.
Chhay encouraged all participants to use the event as a model of goodwill, helping to resolve misunderstandings that sometimes arise between youth groups due to misinformation or personal interests.
“As celebrities and athletes with millions of fans, you should use this match to set a positive example for the next generation. While there have been some past tensions, we want to show our youth that we can shake hands, work together, and play football with smiles, friendship and solidarity as neighbours,” he stated.
Participants from both the Cambodian and Thai teams expressed excitement about the upcoming Dhamma Century Cup, recognising its importance in celebrating 75 years of diplomatic ties and fostering stronger relations between the two nations.
“Even though social media sometimes amplifies minor disputes between our countries, as public figures, we should not spread division. Instead, we should promote love and build positive relations as neighbouring nations,” said Khem, a famous Cambodian singer and captain of the Cambodian celebrity team.
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network