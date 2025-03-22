Alex Albon backs Thailand to host its first Formula One Grand Prix

Strong Start for Albon in the 2025 F1 Season

Albon’s optimism isn’t confined to Thailand’s Grand Prix bid—his recent performance at the Australian Grand Prix proved he is ready to make 2025 a memorable season. The Thai-British driver secured a commendable P5 finish, which he described as “a very strong start” for both himself and his team.

Reflecting on the race, Albon said, “We executed the weekend very well, and I’m incredibly proud of the team. The only thing that could’ve been better was recapturing P4, but it felt like a strong weekend overall. I’m happy we started the championship on this note.”

Eyes Set on the Podium in Japan

As Albon looks ahead, his focus turns to upcoming races in China and Japan. While he expects significant variations in team performance between the tracks, Japan stands out as a promising venue for his car.

“I think Japan’s track suits our car better than China’s. We’re bringing an upgrade to Japan that I believe will push us further up the midfield,” he explained. “I’m optimistic about what’s to come.”