Alex Albon backs Thailand to host its first Formula One Grand Prix

Albon expressed his excitement about the possibility, highlighting the positive impact it could have on Thailand's motorsport landscape. He shared that F1 President Stefano Domenicali had visited Thailand recently, adding momentum to the hopes of a Thai Grand Prix becoming a reality.
“The result of the Thai GP would be amazing,” Albon shared. “Speaking to my teammates and other drivers in Formula One, a lot of them have never been to Thailand before. I’d love to show them the culture, the people, and the food—I’d even want to be their tour guide for the weekend!”
Albon, who already admires MotoGP’s success in Thailand, emphasized his commitment to fostering motorsport in his homeland. “Thailand has a strong connection to cars. I’ll do whatever I can to get a Thai GP on the grid. My biggest focus this year, apart from racing, is making the Thai GP a reality for all of us. It would be an incredible event.”
He also disclosed plans to visit Thailand soon to collaborate further with his management and local stakeholders, stating, “I’m coming to Thailand in a few weeks to see what I can do.”
Strong Start for Albon in the 2025 F1 Season
Albon’s optimism isn’t confined to Thailand’s Grand Prix bid—his recent performance at the Australian Grand Prix proved he is ready to make 2025 a memorable season. The Thai-British driver secured a commendable P5 finish, which he described as “a very strong start” for both himself and his team.
Reflecting on the race, Albon said, “We executed the weekend very well, and I’m incredibly proud of the team. The only thing that could’ve been better was recapturing P4, but it felt like a strong weekend overall. I’m happy we started the championship on this note.”
Eyes Set on the Podium in Japan
As Albon looks ahead, his focus turns to upcoming races in China and Japan. While he expects significant variations in team performance between the tracks, Japan stands out as a promising venue for his car.
“I think Japan’s track suits our car better than China’s. We’re bringing an upgrade to Japan that I believe will push us further up the midfield,” he explained. “I’m optimistic about what’s to come.”