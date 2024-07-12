Stakeholders unite to ignite tourism in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Urasaya Property Co., Ltd, the pioneering real estate company and developer of Banyan Tree Residences Sichon, came together with local tourism leaders, key stakeholders and the business community in Nakhon Si Thammarat on June 27, to discuss and share its vision for creating a bright and sustainable future for this spectacular southern Thai province.

Under the Thai government’s “Ignite Thailand” initiative, which was unveiled in June 2024, 55 second-tier provinces with high tourism potential will be promoted under five “must-do” categories: Must Eat Local Food, Must See Local Culture, Must Seek Unseen Attractions, Must Buy Local Arts & Crafts, and Must Beat Local Sports. Within this framework, this collaborative meeting aimed to create a collaborative plan for the development and promotion of tourism in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

In attendance were top representatives from Nakhon Si Thammarat’s travel, tourism, hospitality and commercial sectors.

Gary Bowen, Urasaya Property’s Managing Director, and Ravi Chandran, Executive Director of Urasaya Property, presented the key strengths and potential of the destination to all stakeholders during the meeting. Urasaya Property is the developer of Banyan Tree Residences Sichon, and it has become the first luxury beachfront branded residence project in the history of Nakhon Si Thammarat.