Thailand eyes robust 2025 tourism revenue growth

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced on July 15 the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year" in a marketing plan for 2025, aiming to revitalize the sector in alignment with the government's "Ignite Thailand's Tourism" vision.

Reiterating the importance of tourism for the Thai economy, TAT has set a goal of no less than a 7.5 % increase in 2025 tourism revenue. The international market is expected to achieve more than 80 % growth over 2024.

"TAT will be putting our best efforts into driving demand and shaping supply to accelerate Thailand's tourism ecosystem. Our ambition is to highlight Thai tourism's pivotal role as a key driver of the country's prosperity and socioeconomic development while securing the kingdom as a world-class tourist destination," TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said.

For the international market, the focus is on driving growth in 23 potential markets worldwide that account for more than 80 per cent of the total number and revenue from foreign tourists this year.

TAT also has a tailor-made plan for the Chinese market — a major contributor to the kingdom's tourism revenue. According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Chinese visitors led travellers from other markets this year, with 3.5 million out of 17.5 million total foreign arrivals by the end of June, followed by visitors from Malaysia and India.