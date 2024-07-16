Thailand eyes robust 2025 tourism revenue growth

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced on July 15 the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year" in a marketing plan for 2025, aiming to revitalize the sector in alignment with the government's "Ignite Thailand's Tourism" vision.
Reiterating the importance of tourism for the Thai economy, TAT has set a goal of no less than a 7.5 % increase in 2025 tourism revenue. The international market is expected to achieve more than 80 % growth over 2024.
"TAT will be putting our best efforts into driving demand and shaping supply to accelerate Thailand's tourism ecosystem. Our ambition is to highlight Thai tourism's pivotal role as a key driver of the country's prosperity and socioeconomic development while securing the kingdom as a world-class tourist destination," TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said.
For the international market, the focus is on driving growth in 23 potential markets worldwide that account for more than 80 per cent of the total number and revenue from foreign tourists this year.
TAT also has a tailor-made plan for the Chinese market — a major contributor to the kingdom's tourism revenue. According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Chinese visitors led travellers from other markets this year, with 3.5 million out of 17.5 million total foreign arrivals by the end of June, followed by visitors from Malaysia and India.
As China and Thailand will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year, TAT plans to have a "Nihao ('hello' in Mandarin) Month", inviting world-renowned influencers and celebrities to Thailand, and organizing joint promotions with partners.
Thapanee said the tourism department will cooperate with local partners to launch several special deals for Chinese passport holders to simulate travel, encourage spending and extend the stay of Chinese tourists from both major and secondary cities in China.
For long-haul markets in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas, the focus will be on expanding quality tourism and restoring flight capacity and frequency. The strategy aims to establish new market areas and create awareness of tourism products and services.
As to the domestic market, TAT will encourage Thais to make spontaneous trips and travel more domestically. Key magnets will include big events and local events, ranging from local festivals to music events and sports tournaments.
In addition, activities will be rolled out to promote and enhance the value of Thai soft power and inspire the sub-culture segment to explore local experiences in destinations across the country.
"The year 2025 will be the 'Amazing Thailand' grand tourism year, marking a more robust era for Thai tourism. Visitors can expect warm hospitality from partners and locals who are eager to deliver exceptional tourism experiences," said Thapanee.
Yang Wanli
China Daily
Asia News Network