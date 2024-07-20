Unique annual candle procession graces Khlong Lat Chado, Ayutthaya

A breathtaking procession of 180 boats carrying candles for the Buddhist Lent on the waters of Khlong Lat Chado, the only one of its kind in Thailand, showcases the locals' dedication to religious traditions and their canal-side way of life.
On Saturday at the Lat Chado Market in Phak Hai district, Ayutthaya province, Deputy Minister of Education Surasak Pancharoenworakul and other officials jointly inaugurated the 13th annual Khlong Lat Chado Candle Procession Festival, themed "Waterway of Faith, Honouring the King".
The community of Lat Chado collaborated to decorate more than 180 boats with flowers and various materials. Each boat showcased performances, songs and dances that have been passed down through generations. The procession travelled more than 2 kilometres along Khlong Lat Chado, where locals continue their traditional fishing practices using lift nets right in front of their homes.
After the procession, the boats returned for tourists to admire their beauty once more before the candles were offered to various temples in the community.
The Lat Chado waterway candle procession is a joint effort by community leaders, residents, and government agencies. They beautifully decorate the boats using local artistic skills. This tradition highlights community unity and should be preserved and passed down to students as a valuable cultural heritage unique to Thailand.
It attracts both Thai and international tourists, who capture memories and share this tradition worldwide.
This year's event coincided with Asarnha Bucha Day, an important Buddhist holiday.
Event attendees enjoyed watching the boat procession along Khlong Lat Chado, experiencing the canal-side way of life, shopping in the ancient market, and immersing themselves in Thai culture and local traditions.
Additional activities included a beautiful boat contest, a photo exhibition of Lat Chado’s way of life, and a recreation of an old-fashioned floating market atmosphere.