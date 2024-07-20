Unique annual candle procession graces Khlong Lat Chado, Ayutthaya

The community of Lat Chado collaborated to decorate more than 180 boats with flowers and various materials. Each boat showcased performances, songs and dances that have been passed down through generations. The procession travelled more than 2 kilometres along Khlong Lat Chado, where locals continue their traditional fishing practices using lift nets right in front of their homes.

After the procession, the boats returned for tourists to admire their beauty once more before the candles were offered to various temples in the community.

The Lat Chado waterway candle procession is a joint effort by community leaders, residents, and government agencies. They beautifully decorate the boats using local artistic skills. This tradition highlights community unity and should be preserved and passed down to students as a valuable cultural heritage unique to Thailand.

It attracts both Thai and international tourists, who capture memories and share this tradition worldwide.

This year's event coincided with Asarnha Bucha Day, an important Buddhist holiday.