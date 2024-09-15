TAT rolls out plans to boost Chinese tourist numbers in Thailand

Tourism Plan for Celebrating Thai-Chinese Relations

Next year marks a celebration of Thai-Chinese relations, with Thailand declaring it the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year”. TAT has planned several activities in collaboration with the Chinese government, including Songkran, the Chinese New Year, Loy Krathong, and the Wai Kru Muay Thai Festival to welcome Chinese tourists throughout the year.

Currently, flights from 42 Chinese cities connect to Thailand, covering most parts of China. Although flight availability hasn’t fully returned to 100% compared with 2020, TAT has been working with airports in China and Thailand, various airlines, and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) to restore flight services to normal levels.

Charter Flights for Chinese Tourists to Key Destinations

As part of the strategy to facilitate travel for Chinese tourists and align with Thailand’s new tourism products, Pakkanan Winitchai, director of the TAT Beijing Office, said there have been adjustments to flight operations, turning them into charter flights aimed at bringing Chinese tourists to airports near popular and iconic tourist destinations in Thailand.

TAT's target for Chinese tourists this year is 7.389 million, while the government’s goal is 8 million. In the next four months, TAT plans to leverage the differences between Thailand and northern and northeastern China, such as weather and cuisine, to stimulate Chinese interest in travelling to Thailand.

Despite some Chinese tourists expressing safety concerns about travelling to Thailand, Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), assured that these concerns have dissipated. He confidently stated that Thailand's tourism services have improved significantly.

“As confidence grows, Chinese tourists will communicate and spread the word among their peers, helping to restore Chinese tourism numbers in Thailand,” Sisdivachr said.

He cited an ATTA survey showing that the largest group of Chinese tourists travelling to Thailand are young adults aged 22 to 45.

Around 80% of this group either travel independently, purchase hotel or resort packages, or join small, private tour groups.

He also observed that Chinese tourists' travel preferences have changed, and Thai tour companies have adapted their offerings accordingly. Small luxury groups, VIP experiences, and personalised itineraries are becoming more common among Chinese tourists.



