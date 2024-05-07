South Korea’s medical feud leaves hospitals in financial crisis

SEOUL – As the medical void prolongs in South Korea with doctors continuing their walkout against the government’s medical school expansion plan since February, the number of major general hospitals struggling financially is on the rise.

Kyung Hee University Medical Center, which operates seven hospitals including two affiliated Kyung Hee University Hospitals, is considering suspending salary payments and implementing voluntary retirement from next month due to a daily deficit of hundreds of millions of won, according to medical circles on Monday.

The hospitals, where trainee doctors account for more than 30 to 40 per cent of all doctors, saw their profits plummet by half as bed occupation rates fell to below 50 per cent after junior doctors staged a walkout opposing the government’s plan to add 2,000 medical school seats to the current annual enrollment quota of 3,058.

“The medical centre’s viability is under serious threat due to the worst financial difficulties in 53 years since it opened,” Oh Joo-hyeong, president of Kyung Hee University Medical Center, reportedly wrote in an email to the centre’s faculty on April 30.