US firms, executives sanctioned in Beijing countermeasures

Beijing announced countermeasures on Wednesday against 12 military-related companies in the United States and their senior executives, including units of Lockheed Martin, in response to Washington’s arms sales to China’s Taiwan region and its unilateral sanctions against Chinese companies.

The measures, which include freezing their movable, immovable and other types of assets in China, as well as banning entry for senior executives, took effect on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said that for some time, the US has, in disregard of China’s just position and constructive role on the Ukraine issue, imposed illegal unilateral sanctions on many Chinese entities for so-called “Russia-related factors”.

“Washington’s engagement in massive unilateral bullying and economic coercion has severely violated the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, institutions and individuals,” the statement said.