US firms, executives sanctioned in Beijing countermeasures

Beijing announced countermeasures on Wednesday against 12 military-related companies in the United States and their senior executives, including units of Lockheed Martin, in response to Washington’s arms sales to China’s Taiwan region and its unilateral sanctions against Chinese companies.
The measures, which include freezing their movable, immovable and other types of assets in China, as well as banning entry for senior executives, took effect on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.
The ministry said that for some time, the US has, in disregard of China’s just position and constructive role on the Ukraine issue, imposed illegal unilateral sanctions on many Chinese entities for so-called “Russia-related factors”.
“Washington’s engagement in massive unilateral bullying and economic coercion has severely violated the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, institutions and individuals,” the statement said.
The ministry also said that the US, at the same time, has been continuously selling arms to Taiwan, which seriously breaches the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, gravely interferes in China’s domestic affairs and harms China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The countermeasures were announced just one day after the ministry announced sanctions against former US lawmaker Mike Gallagher, including a ban on entering China, for his blatant, serious interference in China’s internal affairs out of his own considerations and prejudice against China.
Gallagher, who stepped down in April, led the pushback from the US House of Representatives against China, including helping to pass a bill that could ban popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn’t sell its stake.
Speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China has unwavering resolve in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests.
He added that the nation “will severely punish any individual or organization that goes all out to counter and contain China”.
Lyu Xiang, a US studies researcher at the Beijing-based Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said the countermeasures announced by the Chinese side are in response to a series of hostile actions by the US against China.
“The defense companies have, to different extents, been involved in the Ukraine crisis and arms sales to Taiwan, so China is justified to conduct these countermeasures,” Lyu said, adding that the sanctions will also have a substantial impact on their businesses.
Though the impact of the sanctions on the former lawmaker could be limited, Lyu said China’s countermeasures could make companies think twice before doing business with him.
Mo Jingxi
China Daily
Asia News Network