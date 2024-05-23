PLA launches two-day military drills around Taiwan island

In a brief statement, the PLA's Eastern Theater Command declared that the exercise would take place in the Taiwan Strait, the north, south and east of Taiwan Island, as well as areas around the islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu, and Dongyin.

In another concurrently released statement, Li Xi, spokesperson for the theatre command, emphasized that the exercises serve as a "strong punishment" against the separatist acts of the "Taiwan independence" forces and a "stern warning" to interference and provocation by external forces.