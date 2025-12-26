Thailand loses three more soldiers in Ban Nong Chan clash

First Army Area has confirmed the deaths of three soldiers following clashes in Ban Nong Chan, Surin province, as fighting along the Thai–Cambodian border entered its 19th day.
The three soldiers—attached to the 2nd Infantry Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, King’s Guard—were identified as:
First Army Area expressed its deepest condolences to the families and paid tribute to the soldiers for sacrificing their lives while carrying out duties to protect Thailand’s sovereignty along the border.
It said funeral rites would be arranged with full honours and that all entitlements for the families would be provided.
In an update posted on the First Army Area Facebook page, the Area’s operations centre said the Burapha Task Force continued operations in Sa Kaeo province on December 26 at 6pm, focusing on three areas.
The Burapha Task Force also said it carried out operations against Cambodian military targets on the Poipet side of the border to degrade capabilities and destroy positions regarded as threats to Thai forces.
For civilians in Sa Kaeo’s border areas, the province and relevant agencies have issued evacuation warnings in four districts and urged residents to follow safety guidance. A total of 40 temporary shelters have been opened, housing 18,188 people, the update said.
The Ruamkatanyu Foundation deployed two additional ambulances, while an advanced life-support ambulance from Khai Wirawat Yothin Hospital was also sent to support emergency medical operations in Surin.
Three wounded frontline soldiers were transported onward for treatment at Phramongkut Hospital.
One of the three was reported to have been injured by a landmine at Prasat Ta Kwai on December 25, resulting in the loss of his left leg—the ninth such injury among Thai frontline troops, according to the update.