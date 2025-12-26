Thailand loses three more soldiers in Ban Nong Chan clash

First Army Area has confirmed the deaths of three soldiers following clashes in Ban Nong Chan, Surin province, as fighting along the Thai–Cambodian border entered its 19th day.

The three soldiers—attached to the 2nd Infantry Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, King’s Guard—were identified as:

Sergeant Major First Class Pongsakorn Naktongdee

Private Patipat Sonpradit

Private Thiwatawan Phonyiam

First Army Area expressed its deepest condolences to the families and paid tribute to the soldiers for sacrificing their lives while carrying out duties to protect Thailand’s sovereignty along the border.

It said funeral rites would be arranged with full honours and that all entitlements for the families would be provided.