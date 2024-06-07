Ample room remains for Thailand, Vietnam in MICE tourism cooperation: insider

The official said that this segment is showing a strong recovery and is starting to play a positive role in the Thai economy after several years of difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first half of Thailand's 2024 fiscal year (from October 2023 to March 2024), Thailand welcomed 636,694 foreign MICE tourists, equivalent to 78 % of MICE tourist arrivals in the entire 2023 fiscal year. In the period, the country earned 36.72 billion baht (over US$1 billion), equivalent to 72 % of the total generated by foreign MICE tourists in the entire previous fiscal year.