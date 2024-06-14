Samsung chief holds meetings with global tech CEOs in US

The company reaffirmed its commitment to start chip production using advanced technologies in 2027 and introduced its new integrated Samsung AI Solutions, which will help the company reduce its supply time by 20 per cent.

"At a time when numerous technologies are evolving around AI, the key to its implementation lies in high-performance, low-power semiconductors," Choi Si-young, president and head of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics, said at the annual event held at the company's Device Solutions America headquarters.

"Alongside our proven GAA process optimized for AI chips, we plan to introduce integrated, co-packaged optics technology for high-speed, low-power data processing, providing our customers with the one-stop AI solutions they need to thrive in this transformative era." GAA refers to Samsung's gate-all-around transistor structure.

At the event, the chipmaker announced two new process nodes, the SF2Z and SF4U, reinforcing its leading-edge process technology roadmap.

The SF2Z is the company's latest 2nm process, incorporating optimized backside power delivery network technology. It has been designed to enhance not only power, performance and area (PPA) when compared to the previous generation 2nm node, the SF2, but it also significantly reduces voltage drop, according to Samsung. The company said it will start mass production of the SF2Z in 2027.

The SF4U is a high-value 4nm variant that offers PPA improvements by incorporating optical shrink, with mass production scheduled for 2025.

Samsung also reaffirmed that its preparations for the cutting-edge SF1.4 or 1.4nm process are progressing smoothly, with performance and yield targets on track for mass production in 2027.

Operating on all fronts of chipmaking, Samsung also introduced Samsung AI Solutions, a turnkey AI platform resulting from collaborative efforts across the company’s foundry, memory and advanced chip packaging businesses.

Cross-company collaboration can streamline supply chain management and reduce time to market, enabling a remarkable 20 per cent improvement in total turnaround time, Samsung said.

By 2027, the company will introduce an all-in-one, CPO-integrated AI solution to provide customers with "one-stop" AI solutions, it added.

At the event, Arm CEO Rene Haas and Groq CEO Jonathan Ross also took the stage to talk about Arm's robust partnerships with Samsung in tackling new AI challenges. Around 30 partner companies exhibited their work in booths, further highlighting the dynamic collaboration across the US foundry ecosystem.

Jo He-rim

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network