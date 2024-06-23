Philippines not in business of instigating wars: Marcos

“In defending the nation, we stay true to our Filipino nature that we would like to settle all these issues peacefully,” Mr Marcos said in a speech to troops of the Western Command unit in charge of overseeing the South China Sea.

Philippine Navy personnel and the Chinese coast guard had their latest clash last week in the disputed waterway, where the Philippine military said a Filipino sailor was severely injured and its vessels damaged.

“In the performance of our duties, we will not resort to the use of force or intimidation, or deliberately inflict injury or harm to anyone,” Mr Marcos said.