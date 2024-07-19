TV footage of plenum shows Chinese President in good health

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday was shown on national television while participating in the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CCP) following reports that he had suffered a stroke.

According to CCTV, which cited a government statement, Xi delivered important remarks during his party plenum.

President Xi delivered an address at a top leadership meeting during the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which concluded on Thursday (July 18) in Beijing, state television CCTV reported.

The leader pledged to modernise the country's industry, expand domestic demand, curb debt and property sector risks, as well as implement financial and fiscal reforms, according to the CCTV report.