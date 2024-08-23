Tourists get more time for sunrises, sunsets at Angkor temples

At present, visitors are not allowed to enter Angkor Wat from 5.30 pm onwards, but those who enter before this time can stay until 6.30 pm.
Meanwhile, the Pre Rup, Phnom Bakheng, and Phnom Krom temples, which are also popular places to watch the sun rise and set, are currently open from 7.00 am to 7.00 pm.
For other temples in the Angkor area, visiting hours are from 7.00 am to 5.30 pm. These hours will also be adjusted.
In a special message to the public on the evening of August 22, the Prime Minister announced: “After discussions with experts and the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, I have approved the adjustment of the entry hours for Angkor Wat from 5.00 am to 5.30 pm, to 5.00 am to 6.00 pm”.
“At Pre Rup, Phnom Bakheng and Phnom Krom, we will adjust the hours from 7.00 am to 7.00 pm, to 6.00 am to 7.00 pm. Other temples which are currently open from 7.00 am to 5.30 pm will now be open to the public from 6.00 am to 6.30 pm,” added Manet.
He noted, however, that these hours may vary depending on the season, as in some months, sunrise and sunset occur earlier or later.
Additionally, the prime minister mentioned that plans are being considered for improving the ticket purchase process for international visitors to the Angkor Archaeological Park. Currently, visitors have their photos taken to create a unique identification card which grants access to the temples.
According to Manet, new options under consideration include using wristbands or QR codes on mobile phones that can be scanned when entering temples.
He explained that the proposed adjustments to the ticketing process aim to avoid disrupting the experience of tourists, as at present, officials must check their cards while entering or visiting the temples.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network