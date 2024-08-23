Tourists get more time for sunrises, sunsets at Angkor temples

At present, visitors are not allowed to enter Angkor Wat from 5.30 pm onwards, but those who enter before this time can stay until 6.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the Pre Rup, Phnom Bakheng, and Phnom Krom temples, which are also popular places to watch the sun rise and set, are currently open from 7.00 am to 7.00 pm.

For other temples in the Angkor area, visiting hours are from 7.00 am to 5.30 pm. These hours will also be adjusted.