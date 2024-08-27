Yoon vows crackdown on deepfake porn as digital sex crime surges

Other chatrooms, showing 1,800 and 3,500 active members, respectively, were also found on Telemetrio where users would share deepfake-generated photos and information about specific female students at their university.

Social media users have been circulating lists of locations and schools where victims had sexually explicit content generated with deepfake technology, though their veracity has yet to be confirmed. A post including the names and faces of alleged perpetrators has also begun to spread rapidly.

As several victims are also underage students, the Ministry of Education stated on Tuesday that it has sent out a notice to the 17 education offices across Korea asking them to check the status of any cases related to deepfake pornographic content in schools and to report them directly to the ministry.

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said it was in the process of identifying such cases in cooperation with the Korean National Police Agency, while the Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education sent a notice to parents urging students to be careful of exposing their personal information online and to be careful about posting or sending others’ personal information online without their consent.

In response to the rapid spread of sexually explicit content generated through deepfake technology, the Korea Communications Standards Commission said Tuesday that it decided to create a separate shortcut on its website dedicated to reporting deepfake pornographic content, which previously only had a shortcut available for reporting digital sex crimes.

Additionally, the commission plans to double the monitoring personnel to respond to the spread of such content in real-time, while also establishing a communication hotline with Telegram to quickly communicate with the messaging service to react more quickly to such incidents.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo stated that the country must "firmly crack down on digital crimes, at the same level as the government's current crackdown on illegal drugs."

"Education about new digital technology and the dangers it poses to our society if misused must be taught. The government, media and civil society must work together to ensure that technological advancements are not abused," Han said.

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea also added that it will form a task force to respond to deepfake sex crimes and introduce regulations to strengthen the punishment of perpetrators.

Through an official statement released to the press on Tuesday, the main opposition party stated that Rep. Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party, called for "measures to protect the deepfake sex crime victims and stronger penalties for deepfake sexual content creators and distributors."

The KNPA added on Tuesday that it will conduct a seven-month special crackdown on digital sex crimes involving deepfakes to thoroughly track and arrest perpetrators involved in the production of deepfake pornography, from production to distribution. They will also actively support all investigations taken by metropolitan and provincial police agencies, such as assisting in analyses through deepfake detection software and cooperation with authorities overseas, if necessary. If the victims of the crime are identified as minors, police will respond more strictly, as that would constitute child and adolescent sexual exploitation.

Meanwhile, the KNPA reported that a total of 297 cases regarding deepfake sexual exploitation crimes were reported from January to July this year. Of 178 identified suspects, 131 were minors, accounting for 73.6 per cent of the perpetrators.

At Monday’s press briefing, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said it had received up to 10 reports regarding sexual exploitation on Telegram between January to July this year and arrested 10 minors aged 14 and up.

Lee Jung-joo

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network