President Yoon Suk Yeol freed after 52 days in detention

President Yoon Suk Yeol was released on Saturday after 52 days in detention, as the prosecution waived its right to appeal a court decision revoking his detention on Friday.

Yoon was detained on Jan. 15 and formally indicted on Jan. 26 on insurrection charges following his short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.

As he left Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, Yoon stepped out of his car, walked, and waved to supporters waiting for him before heading to the presidential residence in Hannam-dong.

Despite his release from the Seoul Detention Center and return to his residence, he remains under legal scrutiny. He is indicted on the charges and awaits a criminal trial.

Yoon also awaits a ruling from the Constitutional Court on whether to uphold an impeachment motion against him passed in December.

Yoon was freed from jail at a politically sensitive moment, with the Constitutional Court widely expected to deliver its impeachment verdict as early as next week.

The Seoul Central District Court on Friday announced that it had approved President Yoon Suk Yeol's request for a revocation of his detention.

However, Yoon was not released immediately. Prosecutors, who filed the charges, have seven days to appeal a court decision under Article 97 of the Criminal Procedure Act.