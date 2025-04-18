Trump amps up feud with Fed over rates, accuses Powell of 'playing politics'

HIGH STAKES

Trump's blow-up at Powell was sensitive enough, Politico said in a report citing unnamed sources, that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been cautioning White House officials against attempting to fire Powell, saying it would risk destabilising financial markets.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that with the global outlook weakening in the face of the Trump tariff onslaught, central banks like the Fed needed to remain agile and credible, capacities that can be limited by political interference.

"A sudden crystallisation of the threat to Fed independence would both intensify market stress and shift it in more of a stagflationary direction with a sharp increase in tail risk," Evercore ISI Vice Chair Krishna Guha said in a note.

Trump's comments come a day after Powell said at an event at the Economic Club of Chicago that the Fed's "independence is very widely understood and supported in Washington and in Congress where it really matters," drawing applause from the high-level group of business executives for a pledge to set interest rates independent of political pressure or partisan considerations.

In the same appearance, Powell downplayed the likelihood of interest rate cuts anytime soon. He said the administration's tariff plans were likely to raise both inflation and unemployment, leaving the Fed sidelined in making any changes to interest rates until the direction of the economy is clearer.

While Trump noted approvingly that the European Central Bank has been cutting rates, the ECB is proceeding partly in response to Trump's own trade policies.

The euro-area's growth outlook had "deteriorated owing to trade tensions," the ECB said, while euro-area inflation is expected to continue falling.

In the US, Trump's plans have also led to a lower growth outlook, with economists polled by Reuters putting recession odds at 45%. But it has also raised the prospect of higher inflation that policymakers said they may need to guard against by leaving interest rates at least at their current level.

The Fed's benchmark interest rate is currently 4.25%-4.50%, where it has been since December following several rate cuts late last year.

"I don't see any need to change the setting of the fed funds rate anytime soon...It's really about collecting information, understanding better what's happening in the economy during the rest of this year, understanding kind of how the uncertainty plays out," New York Fed President John Williams told Fox Business Network correspondent Edward Lawrence on Thursday. "I think we have a period of higher inflation this year and a slower growth path for this year relative to last year. So that's a combination you have to think carefully about."

Powell on Wednesday warned Trump's tariff policies risked pushing inflation and employment further from the central bank's goals, which it manages jointly under a mandate from Congress.

The Fed was "well positioned to wait for greater clarity" about Trump's policies and their impact, Powell said.

Reuters