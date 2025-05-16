Trump announces $14.5 billion Etihad order for 28 Boeing planes with GE engines

Etihad confirmed on Friday it was ordering 28 wide-body Boeing aircraft with GE engines, adding that the deal reflected the airline's "ongoing approach to aligning its fleet with evolving network and operational needs."

The Abu Dhabi-based airline said the planes were expected to join the fleet starting in 2028.

The White House said earlier that Boeing and GE had received a commitment from Etihad to invest $14.5 billion to buy 28 Boeing 787 and 777X aircraft powered by GE engines. GE and Boeing did not comment.

"With the inclusion of the next-generation 777X in its fleet plan, the investment deepens the longstanding commercial aviation partnership between the UAE and the United States, fueling American manufacturing, driving exports," the White House said.