Oil gains on Ukraine drone attacks cutting Russian supply

Oil prices climbed on Friday after Ukrainian drone strikes disrupted Russia’s energy infrastructure, curtailing fuel exports.
Brent crude closed at US$70.13 a barrel, up 71 cents or 1.02%, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at US$65.72, a gain of 74 cents or 1.14%. Both benchmarks are on track for their strongest weekly rise since mid-June.
Market attention remains fixed on the conflict, said John Kilduff of Again Capital, noting that repeated Ukrainian attacks were “beginning to add up.” Russia has already imposed a partial ban on diesel exports through the end of the year and extended an existing gasoline export ban, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak confirmed on Thursday. The restrictions, alongside refinery outages, have led to shortages in some regions.
Additional support came from U.S. actions, according to Andrew Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates. He pointed out that President Trump has kept up pressure on allies to cut imports of Russian fuel, which may push countries such as India and Turkey to reduce purchases. NATO’s warning over possible retaliation for airspace violations has also heightened the risk of further sanctions on Moscow’s oil sector, ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.
Meanwhile, Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region will resume crude shipments to Turkey’s Ceyhan port on Saturday, state marketer SOMO announced. Analysts expect traders to closely monitor Kurdish output to gauge its effect on supply.
On the demand front, US GDP expanded at an annualised 3.8% in the last quarter, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday. Kilduff observed that any shift in Russian supply to China and India could spur fresh buying, while steady US growth combined with Federal Reserve interest rate cuts would likely underpin demand.
Still, stronger-than-expected economic data could prompt the Fed to act more cautiously on future rate reductions, after its first cut since December trimmed borrowing costs by 25 basis points last week.
Reuters