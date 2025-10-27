Japanese gaming industry moves to improve accessibility

There were people playing games without using their hands at an area dedicated to accessibility at the Tokyo Game Show in the city of Chiba in September. Such an area was set up at the show for the first time.

One of the items put on display was a special gaming controller system developed mainly by Tokyo-based Technotools Corp. for Nintendo Co.'s Nintendo Switch game console.

Depending on the person's disability, people can control a joystick or a button with a foot or an elbow. People can also play video games using eye movements by attaching an eye-tracking device to the screen.