Japanese gaming industry moves to improve accessibility

There were people playing games without using their hands at an area dedicated to accessibility at the Tokyo Game Show in the city of Chiba in September. Such an area was set up at the show for the first time.
One of the items put on display was a special gaming controller system developed mainly by Tokyo-based Technotools Corp. for Nintendo Co.'s Nintendo Switch game console.
Depending on the person's disability, people can control a joystick or a button with a foot or an elbow. People can also play video games using eye movements by attaching an eye-tracking device to the screen.
Shintaro Shimada, CEO of Technotools, said that the special controller was inspired by "a person who had loved to play video games, but could no longer do so due to a progressive disease."
Araya Inc., another Tokyo-based company, showcased a video game in which players' brain waves are converted into "magical power." Players then aim at a dragon on screen using their eye movement to cast a spell.
"We'd like everyone to enjoy this innovative (game), regardless of age or whether people have disabilities," an Araya official said.
Major makers have also directed their attention to accessibility.
Sony Interactive Entertainment's PlayStation 5 game console features various settings to assist those with disabilities, such as chat transcription, screen reader and colour correction. The company also offers a controller that can be customised for people with limited hand mobility.
Asodog, a comedian with spinal muscular atrophy who has created a team of people with disabilities to play video games, said, "While being disabled means that there are many things you can't do, you can do a lot more things thanks to devices such as this."
"Children with disabilities can play with other children" by using such gaming devices, he said.
Still, he highlighted the expensive price tag for such products. "I hope they will become more affordable."