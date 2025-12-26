Understanding the Communist Party of China through “The Eight-Point Decision on Improving Party and Government Conduct”



Why was “The Eight-Point Decision on Improving Party and Government Conduct” introduced?

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized, as the largest Marxist governing party in the world, we must always stay alert and determined to tackle the special challenges that a large party like ours faces, so as to maintain the people's support and consolidate our position as the long-term governing party. The Party is keenly aware that there was a certain period of ineffective supervision of Party organizations or lacking of the necessary stringent governance, problems such as pointless formalities, bureaucratism, hedonism, and extravagance emerged among some Party members and officials. In the face of profound changes in the global landscape, national conditions, and the Party's own situation, the Party faced complicated and severe long-term tests of its capacity to exercise governance of the country, carry out reform and opening up, develop the market economy, and respond to external volatility. And the whole Party is confronted with increasingly grave dangers of loss of drive, incompetence, disengagement from the people, inaction, or corruption. Steadily improving the Party’s leadership and governance; as well as its ability to resist corruption, prevent degeneration and ward off risks, is a major issue that the Party must address to consolidate its governing position and fulfill its governance mission.

How can this significant issue be resolved? The Chinese Communist Party's answer is "self-reform." The Party is of greatness not because it never makes mistakes, but because it always owns up to its errors,and has the courage to confront problems and reform itself.Starting with the Eight-Point Regulation, the Party has focused on problem-solving and addressing issues of conduct, carrying out intensive education and a series of targeted initiatives. It has emphasized integrating Party consciousness, conduct, and discipline while aligning efforts to improve conduct, enforce discipline, and combat corruption, thereby gathering powerful positive energy for the Party's self-development and the nation's progress.



What changes has the Central Eight-Point Decision brought about?

It has been 13 years since the introduction and implementation of the Central Eight-Point Decision, which has brought about profound changes to China’s political ecosystem and social landscape. The phrase “the Eight-Point Decision has transformed China”has become a widely shared consensus in Chinese society.

From a political perspective, the leadership of the Party has been significantly strengthened. In the past, some officials engaged in empty talk without concrete action, leading to poor policy implementation. Today, officials are more pragmatic and diligent in their work, often stepping out upfront to resolve issues. Party directives are put into actions more efficiently and effectively, and decisions made by the central leadership are implemented at local levels more swiftly and accurately. The entire Party is now more united in its goals and actions, with enhanced execution capabilities.

From an economic perspective, the use of public funds has become more scientific and rational, resulting in substantial savings in public expenditure. These saved resources have been redirected toward improving people’s livelihoods and fostering technological innovation, making fiscal spending more targeted and effective. The business environment has been continuously optimized, with clearer and healthier interactions between government and business circles. This allows enterprises to operate with peace of mind, focusing on technological innovation and market expansion. Party and government agencies have streamlined administrative processes and improved public services, further fostering a market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized business environment.

From the perspective of the people, a series of pressing issues of public concern have been addressed, particularly in areas closely related to people’s immediate interests, such as grain procurement and sales, healthcare, and flood prevention and disaster relief. In the past, people often faced difficulties accessing government services, but now, not only has service improved, but many local governments have also introduced convenient measures to ensure that people need to make only one trip or even no trips at all to get things done. The Eight-Point Decision has strengthened the bond between the Party and the people, helping the Party regain the broadest trust.

From the perspective of social conduct, the improved conduct of the Party and government has fostered a cleaner and more uplifting social atmosphere. Party members and officials have taken the lead in promoting family education, family values, and family traditions, while the practice of diligence and frugality has extended to all sectors of society, refreshing the social ethos and outlook.



Why can the Eight-Point Decision transform China?

Back then, few believed that such a decision could bring about such profound changes in Chinese society. How has the Eight-point Decision been genuinely implemented and enforced within a major party of over 100 million members? Several aspects can be considered.

First, leading by example. The words and actions of leading officials serve as a barometer for the entire Party and society. General Secretary Xi Jinping has integrated the Eight-Point Decision into every aspect of domestic and overseas visits, setting a model for the entire Party with concrete actions. Inspired by General Secretary's example, leading officials at all levels have held themselves to stricter standards, creating a strong top-down momentum in improving work conduct.

Second, a people-centered approach. The future and fate of a political party or government ultimately depend on the support of the people. Only by prioritizing the interests of the people can their trust and support be earned . Every provision of the Eight-Point Decision addresses the concerns of the people, aligns with their expectations, and has won their widespread acclaim.

Third, the spirit of nailing-down. Just as driving a nail requires hammering it one blow after another, so does accomplishing tasks. Over the past decade since the introduction of the Eight-Point Decision, relentless efforts have been made to ensure its sustained implementation. At nearly every important Party meeting, new requirements have been put forward to further advance the implementation of the Eight-Point Decision. Its principles have been incorporated into the guidelines on Party political life, the code of conduct for integrity and self-discipline, and the regulations on disciplinary sanctions.

Fourth, honoring promises with action. In ancient China, before implementing his reforms, statesman Shang Yang placed a large log at the city gate, promising a handsome reward to anyone who could move it to the north gate. No one believed him initially until someone tried and was duly rewarded. Through this simple act, Shang Yang demonstrated that his words were matched by deeds, paving the way for the implementation of his reforms. The Eight-Point Decision is a similar act by the Communist Party of China in the new era to honor its promises with tangible action—what it says, it does, and what it pledges, it delivers. It is by earnestly implementing the Eight-Point Decision through concrete actions that the Party has won the genuine trust and support of the people.

Every country needs to find the best-suited development path, which is rooted in its own cultural traditions in line with national conditions with full reflection of people’s aspirations. Based on its own circumstances, China has explored its own measures and accumulated experiences for governing the Party and the country.The King of Thailand has long advocated diligence in good governance and care for the people. Thailand’s time-honored wisdom in national governance, as well as the active efforts by the Thai government and political parties in promoting integrity and improving people’s livelihood, are all worth mutual learning and exchanges between two countries. China is will to work with Thailand to continuously strengthen exchanges on governance experience, to better serve national development respectively, and bring more benefits to our two peoples.