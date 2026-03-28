Japan one month on: Iran conflict fuels worries over businesses, households

Meanwhile, fertiliser prices are set to rise from 3,000 yen per bag to around 3,800 yen in April, reflecting increased transportation and other costs.

"I may buy three months' worth (of fertilisers) by the end of this month," Ikeda said, adding that the current situation is "really tough."

In the transportation industry, some companies that used to be able to procure diesel fuel cheaply by buying in bulk are now struggling to secure enough fuel.

These transporters can still make up for shortages by refuelling at gas stations, but they find it difficult to pass on the additional procurement costs to their customers.

There have also been many failed attempts to procure diesel fuel for public buses through bidding. A Kyoto city transportation bureau official said, "If we can't secure (enough diesel fuel), it could seriously impact our citizens' daily lives."

To curb rising oil prices, the government has introduced a subsidy program for petroleum products. It has also started releasing oil reserves to ease supply concerns.

The International Energy Agency has called for energy-saving measures, such as telecommuting. However, an official of the Japanese industry ministry said, "We have stockpiled (oil) for times like this, so we are not considering (energy-saving measures) at this point."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]



