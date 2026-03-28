BOJ lifts neutral rate estimate to 1.1-2.5% 

The central bank raised its policy interest rate to 0.75% in December last year. According to the new estimate, released on Friday, an additional 0.25-percentage-point hike would still not bring the policy rate above the neutral rate, which neither stimulates nor cools the economy.



Meanwhile, the neutral rate in real terms, or the natural interest rate, was revised to a range of minus 0.9% to plus 0.5% from minus 1.0% to plus 0.5%.

