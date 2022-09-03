Why Prayut, or any living PM, has not reached tenure limit

I still remember current Deputy Prime Minister Prof Wissanu Krea-ngam saying at the time he met the president of the Constitutional Drafting Commission (CDC), Prof Meechai Ruchuphand, me and other members on day one following the inception of the CDC in 2015. He said: “In the previous years, we have had too many lawyers assisting the country in drafting a number of laws. As of now, we do need some socio-legal experts to share societal viewpoints and perspectives on social and humanity domains. Otherwise, we will always see things from the same direction.”

Thailand is currently administered by code law but is also influenced by the common law in many areas. Civil law or code law mainly focuses on the written legal facts that appear in the law, unlike the common law which may vary at the discretion of judges or jurors.

I found it really difficult when I had to participate in a B.CL. reading class in Oxford due to the large number of “case laws”. I needed to read similar cases which might differ from one another in terms of the court ruling.

As a spokesperson and a former commissioner in the CDC, it seems to be boastful to say that I am confident in my knowledge of the Constitution and all organic laws in which I got involved. This includes “the constitutional intent” that I also participated in, sharing my views in the committee presided over by Prof Supachai Yavaprapas, the former dean of political science at Chulalongkorn Unversity. I also raised questions if need be and am very proud to have been a part of the CDC, and that its president, Prof Meechai, is a democratic leader, who is open-minded and patiently listened tirelessly to all members’ arguments.

In the case of General Prayut, he had to be suspended from duty because the court procedure allows judges to use their discretion to do so for the sake of the majority interest. The court has not yet ruled on whether Prayut has to step down or for how long he can remain in power. We need to wait and see. I disagree, however, with those who apply the temporary clause (Article 264) in the Constitution to convince us that he must be expelled on the 24th of August. This is due to the intent of that article simply wanting to have the former government, prior to the new Constitution coming into effect, officially have the same duties and responsibilities as the government under the newly written Constitution should do. We all know well that a general election was not held at the time. We cannot interpret the law that General Prayut, or for that matter any of the living former prime ministers, have reached their term limits. Nevertheless, the court will have the final say and we all have to respect the court’s verdict no matter what.

Amorn Wanichwiwatana, DPhil (Oxon), is a political scientist at Chulalongkorn University.