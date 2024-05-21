Mitsukoshi opens first Thai supermarket

Through the strategic collaboration, One Bangkok, jointly developed by TCC Assets (Thailand) and Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Company Limited, expects it will shape the future of Bangkok's retail and office business.
The joint venture revolves around two key elements: developing and operating the first Mitsukoshi supermarket and food hall in Thailand and co-investing in One Bangkok Office Tower 4 solidifying One Bangkok’s position as a global destination, which will attract top-level businesspeople, investors, and tourists, both local and international.
Mitsukoshi supermarket will provide indulgent world-class selections for One Bangkok dwellers and all food enthusiasts, a one-of-a-kind “Depachika” concept supermarket and food hall will be located within One Bangkok Retail. The acclaimed food destination will span over 4,600 square meters on basement level 1 of the Parade, offering discerning customers an immersive and tantalising culinary experience.
Foodies and shoppers can expect a comprehensive range of international and local brands, including high-quality fresh produce, meat, and fish markets from exclusive farmer networks, as well as from trusted Japanese producers. On top of the supermarket assortment, the food hall invites shoppers to taste their favourite treats and meals from well-known and never-before-seen Japanese brands, pastry boutiques, cafes, and restaurants.
This will bring together fully integrated and superior shopping experiences under ‘The Rhythmic Experience’ concept of the Parade, solidifying One Bangkok Retail as a must-visit destination.
Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Property Limited, said that it is significant to forge a strategic alliance with Isetan Mitsukoshi, a globally renowned company with a 350-year legacy. Their decision to bring a distinctive Japanese culinary experience courtesy of Mitsukoshi to One Bangkok will enhance our mixed retail tenants as a key anchor, giving an immersive authentic Japanese tradition and experience to Thai residents and international visitors. Uniquely, our joint venture goes beyond the enhancement of retail landscape but extends to co-investment in One Bangkok Office Tower 4 signifying significant steps towards our vision of creating a new urban core that enhances Bangkok's business and lifestyle offerings.
Toshiyuki Hosoya, President and CEO of Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., expressed that Asia is considered a highly significant region for the company. Thailand especially has strong ties with Japan and a large customer base which appreciates the quality of Japanese products and shares the values held by Isetan Mitsukoshi's Department Store.
"We believe that Bangkok has a high potential to drive the value even further. The One Bangkok project, with its progressive approach in all aspects, including design and sustainability, aligns perfectly with our company’s vision and exemplifies the innovative, forward-thinking development we aim to be part of", said Hosoya.