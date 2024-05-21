Mitsukoshi opens first Thai supermarket

Through the strategic collaboration, One Bangkok, jointly developed by TCC Assets (Thailand) and Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Company Limited, expects it will shape the future of Bangkok's retail and office business.

The joint venture revolves around two key elements: developing and operating the first Mitsukoshi supermarket and food hall in Thailand and co-investing in One Bangkok Office Tower 4 solidifying One Bangkok’s position as a global destination, which will attract top-level businesspeople, investors, and tourists, both local and international.

Mitsukoshi supermarket will provide indulgent world-class selections for One Bangkok dwellers and all food enthusiasts, a one-of-a-kind “Depachika” concept supermarket and food hall will be located within One Bangkok Retail. The acclaimed food destination will span over 4,600 square meters on basement level 1 of the Parade, offering discerning customers an immersive and tantalising culinary experience.