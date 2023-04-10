What CEOs talked about: The latest business trends in Q1/2023

The latest report from IoT Analytics on "What CEOs talked about in Q1/2023" reveals some interesting insights.

The report showed that AI & ChatGPT, the Labor Market, and Industry 4.0 have been increasingly mentioned by CEOs compared to Q4/2022. While the seemingly hot topics like shortages and the metaverse have lost their attractiveness. Among those up and down, the spotlight still shines brightly on the economic uncertainty that CEOs are mostly talked about in this Q1/2023.



AI & ChatGPT: A Strong Increase in Potential Use Cases

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming an increasingly important topic in the boardroom, with 17% of all earnings calls mentioning it in Q1/2023. This is a significant increase of 41% from the previous quarter.

Conversational AI and generative AI were also hot topics, with a 1,600% increase in discussions around generative AI.

Although most applications of ChatGPT have not yet reached large-scale adoption by enterprise end-users, the potential is tremendous.