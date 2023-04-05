Undertakers in China use AI to allow people to communicate with their deceased loved ones

With the Qing Ming Festival around the corner, some funeral companies are using technologies, such as ChatGPT – an AI chatbot – and AI programme Midjourney, to mimic the deceased’s personality, appearance, voice and even memories to allow people to relive moments with their loved ones who have departed the living world, reported Guangzhou Daily.

Qing Ming Festival, also known as Tomb-Sweeping Day, falls on April 5 this year and is typically observed by ethnic Chinese all around the world. It is a public holiday in China devoted to remembering and honouring the dead. On this day, people clean and decorate grave sites, burn joss paper and make food offerings.

Shanghai Fushouyun, a company that offers digital funeral services, conducted its first funeral using AI technologies in January 2022.

The deceased was a Chinese surgeon whose colleagues and students had regretted not having the chance to bid him farewell for the last time. The ceremony was attended by dozens of his grieving students and colleagues who held a conversation with his digital self that was beamed on a screen.