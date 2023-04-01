AI and virtual care are transforming hospitals throughout Asia: Philips

Smart hospitals have become necessary in an industry under increasing pressure to improve efficiency as a result of ageing populations, changing medical needs, the rising cost of medical care, and a shortage of healthcare workers, explained Mark Burby, the company’s head of health systems sales and solutions for the Asia Pacific region.

Existing technologies and innovations are capable of addressing these issues, Burby told The Nation, adding that patients have more options, more information, and higher expectations from healthcare providers.

Hospitals are embracing technology to become smarter, pivoting towards digitalisation to improve operational or clinical efficiencies and patient experiences within and beyond hospital walls, he said.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual care, however, will be the key technologies that help hospitals deliver better diagnostics, treatment and other services despite a more limited workforce in the near future, he said.

Healthcare providers need to concentrate on AI to deal with big data challenges, Burby said.

AI has the potential to be a game changer for interpreting data to accurately support medical decisions that help doctors know exactly what a patient's problem is, how to treat them, which drugs to prescribe, and what the sufficient dose should be, he said.

Virtual care

Burby pointed to the Covid-19 pandemic as a catalyst for making healthcare professionals see the importance of providing care outside of hospitals.

Telemedicine, for example, has become more acceptable to patients and providers for delivering healthcare, while new devices allow healthcare providers to monitor patients remotely.