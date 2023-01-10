Asia Pacific ahead of the curve in using data, AI, analytics in healthcare: Philips report

The report outlined data and staffing challenges for healthcare in Apac, as the region's sector will lead the charge for data, AI, and predictive analytics.

The seventh FHI report, under the theme “Healthcare hits reset: Priorities shift as healthcare leaders navigate a changed world”, was prepared by Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology.

The findings of the report, which were released on Tuesday, look at how healthcare leaders are leveraging the power of data and digital technology to address the pandemic's key challenges.

The report is based on proprietary research conducted in 15 countries, including Singapore, Australia, Indonesia, and Thailand, with nearly 3,000 respondents.

One finding in the report suggests that there are significant challenges in realising this goal.

Caroline Clarke, CEO and executive vice president of Philips Asean Pacific, said during the report's release that after a tough two years, the FHI 2022 report showed Apac's healthcare leaders were ahead of the curve when it came to championing the potential of data, AI, and predictive analytics technology.

"Ultimately, the value of data and technology is only as strong as the human experience it supports, and it's vital that our approach to digital transformation is centred around people," she explained. "To that end, breaking down data silos and supporting staff training and education is critical to ensuring that these ambitions, including improving staff retention, can be accomplished and the region's desired health outcomes are achieved."

According to the report, Apac's healthcare leaders are global leaders in recognising the value of data to their organisations.