Makro expands partnership with RELEX Solutions, using AI to enhance space and floor planning

The expansion includes space and floor planning, as well as space automation and planogram optimization, to drive improved sales across their locations and aligned with demand forecasts, enhancing the capabilities of their end-to-end supply chain.

Paul Howe, CIO of Siam Makro, said “ the collaboration with RELEX that enhancement our operational improvement and automation and the integration of space and supply chain processes from AI that further unifies our optimization strategies and will help our retail planning processes.”

Frank Lord, RELEX Chief Revenue Officer, said “we are incredibly excited to continue driving even more value for Siam Makro. By bringing their core retail planning processes into a single, centralized solution, Siam Makro will achieve cross-functional optimization across its supply chain and space management, leading to stronger business outcomes.”