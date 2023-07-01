Case study: Nvidia, a $1 trillion company, from chip maker to the world's leading AI platform



The Transformative Impact of Generative AI

(Figure 2: NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, the keynote at 2023 Computex in Taiwan)

Generative AI is a game-changer in today's world, similar to the phenomenon of the iPhone released in 2007.

65% of current internet traffic is from video calls that rely on compression and decompression techniques, the same techniques since the world's first picture phone was launched in 1964.

What will happen when Generative AI transforms various types of information, including text, audio, image, 3D, Video, DNA, protein, molecule, and animation?

Nvidia is now at the center of the AI revolution by enhancing its GPUs capabilities to accelerate computing.



From Producing GPUs to the Leader in AI Era



Founded in 1993, Nvidia is a semiconductor company. Since 1999, the company’s been driven by producing graphic processing units (GPUs) from the Gaming and Professional Visualization markets to diverse sectors like Data Center, Automotive, Healthcare, and Manufacturing.

As the market leader, Nvidia has dominated new emerging markets over time. The company has leveraged its core business, GPUs’ computational capabilities, to machine learning, AI, cryptocurrency mining, and the metaverse. Meanwhile, Nvidia also continues to drive technological advancements and dominate the semiconductor market.