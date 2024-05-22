Plastics & Rubber Thailand 2024 drives change towards sustainability

Numerous countries, Thailand included, are taking significant steps to mitigate or at least decelerate the adverse effects on the environment. During the previous administration under the leadership of General Prayuth Chan-ocha, the government announced important goals for the nation to become carbon neutral by 2050 and achieve net zero by 2065.

Achieving these ambitious environmental goals necessitates transformative changes and collaborative efforts among government, private, and public sectors.

The government provides essential policies and strategic direction, while the private and public sectors implement these initiatives on the ground. A prime example is the "Plastics & Rubber Thailand 2024" trade fair. Themed "Step to Net Zero," this event took place from May 15-18, 2024, as part of INTERMACH, SUBCON Thailand 2024, and TyreXpo Asia 2024. The event, which attracted 44,773 participants, showcased the commitment to sustainability across multiple industries.

Sanchai Noombunnam, Country General Manager - Thailand, Informa Markets, the organiser of Plastics & Rubber Thailand 2024, said, “Thailand will continue to see continuous growth in plastics and rubber industries. In 2023, the industries started to see slight expansion. This year, we observed slow recovery of the Thai and global economy, which drives demand for plastics and rubber in downstream industries, such as packaging, automobile and parts, electrical appliances and electronics, construction, medical equipment, etc.”