Plastics & Rubber Thailand 2024 drives change towards sustainability

Numerous countries, Thailand included, are taking significant steps to mitigate or at least decelerate the adverse effects on the environment. During the previous administration under the leadership of General Prayuth Chan-ocha, the government announced important goals for the nation to become carbon neutral by 2050 and achieve net zero by 2065.
Achieving these ambitious environmental goals necessitates transformative changes and collaborative efforts among government, private, and public sectors.
The government provides essential policies and strategic direction, while the private and public sectors implement these initiatives on the ground. A prime example is the "Plastics & Rubber Thailand 2024" trade fair. Themed "Step to Net Zero," this event took place from May 15-18, 2024, as part of INTERMACH, SUBCON Thailand 2024, and TyreXpo Asia 2024. The event, which attracted 44,773 participants, showcased the commitment to sustainability across multiple industries.
Sanchai Noombunnam, Country General Manager - Thailand, Informa Markets, the organiser of Plastics & Rubber Thailand 2024, said, “Thailand will continue to see continuous growth in plastics and rubber industries. In 2023, the industries started to see slight expansion. This year, we observed slow recovery of the Thai and global economy, which drives demand for plastics and rubber in downstream industries, such as packaging, automobile and parts, electrical appliances and electronics, construction, medical equipment, etc.”
“Plastics & Rubber Thailand 2024” represents a strategic partnership between Informa Markets Thailand and Messe Düsseldorf Asia aimed at elevating the trade fair to new heights in both scale and impact. This year, Plastics & Rubber Thailand 2024 reiterates its strength as an event in which most specialists in production technology and innovations participate. The event also promotes net zero and preps industrialists for the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) that will unavoidably affect Thai exports to Europe.
The participating private sector will showcase their technologies and innovations, especially new plastic product development beyond recycling that will not only add value but also promote sustainability.
PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC) participated in the event by showcasing its innovative products made from upcycling and styling processes. Its eco-design products are produced in collaboration with fashion business operators to create fashion items like clothes, bags, and shoes. Although such products are slightly more expensive than others, they are the pride of both sellers and buyers who are proud to make sound contributions to protecting the planet and reducing waste and emissions.
Meanwhile, other participating exhibitors from the private sector showcased their biodegradable plastics made from corn, sugarcane, cassava, yam, wheat, etc. which are naturally degraded with the help of bacteria in nature. After the bio-compost process, these products will become water, carbon dioxide and some soil improvement substances. Siam Modified Starch, for example, has developed new plastic products from cassava roots.
The price of bioplastic products is however 1-2 times higher than plastics, which may affect business operators’ costs. New government policies in Thailand and other countries also encourage Thai business operators, especially exporters, to adapt to the new policies and regulations. Many countries will start to consider the entire production process from sourcing, production, transport, use and treatment at the end of the product life cycle. These products will have to carry a Carbon Footprint label that shows the level of emission throughout the entire product life cycle.
To successfully reach the net zero goal, sustained cooperation from all sectors is essential over the next 20-30 years. Currently, only about 25% of business operators have begun to modify their practices and reduce their environmental impact. In contrast, more than 55% have not yet evaluated their carbon footprint. One effective strategy to decrease emissions involves transitioning to renewable energy sources, adopting environmentally friendly packaging, and enhancing production efficiency.
Plastics & Rubber Thailand 2024, with its Step to Net Zero, opened an opportunity for business operators to study and learn more about new technology and grow a network of producers who focus on recycling, upcycling and bioplastic.
In a nutshell, Plastics & Rubber Thailand 2024 is one of the key drivers of sustainable business operations and development that will lead to a better quality of life and society by reducing the impact on the environment. As the event organiser, Informa Markets Thailand is ready to work with all participants to prepare for next year’s event which will be held from 14 - 17 May 2025 at Bitec, Bangna.