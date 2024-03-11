GIT reports a significant increase in gem and gold exports for January

Key export markets have shown an upward trend across almost all markets, with the following percentage increases: the US increased by 10.71%, Italy by 0.42%, Hong Kong by 62.17%, Germany by 21.97%, India by 66.18%, Belgium by 82.11%, the UK by 8.04%, Qatar by an impressive 903.39%, and Japan by 17.29%. However, there was a decrease of 7.65% in the United Arab Emirates.

Major exported products in this sector increased across the board. Gold jewellery increased by 30.18%, silver jewellery by 35.99%, platinum jewellery by 6.70%, chunky gemstones by 4.78%, polished hard gemstones by 10.10%, soft cut gemstones by 29.25%, chunky diamonds by 215.75%, polished diamonds 5.93%, and artificial jewellery by 17.12%