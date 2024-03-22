A first in Thailand - Used Battery Recycling Initiative

Only Panasonic batteries are capable of undergoing this melting and extracting reusable materials, for being a battery which does not contain environmentally harmful substances.

Moreover, building on last year's partnership with CP All to establish used battery collection boxes at 7-Eleven stores, the project targets 1,000 stores within 2024, allowing more used batteries to be collected and to be brought into the Circular Economy.

Takuya Tanimoto, Managing Director of Panasonic Energy (Thailand) said, "Each year, Thailand consumes over 300 million batteries, with used batteries often dumped or disposed of in landfills. These practices, however, are becoming increasingly problematic while the landfill space is limited. Thus, PECTH has initiated a program to take back used batteries from consumers and recycle them to create new economic value in line with the Circular Economy principles.”

For years, PECTH has sought partners with a shared vision. The process began with submitting battery samples to a research project on recycling technology for used batteries and production waste, at the Department of Primary Industries and Mines (DPIM), Ministry of Industry.

Collaboration expanded with UMC Metals in steel recycling, providing metal and non-metallic scrap recycling for the project.

Furthermore, PECTH has partnered with CP All, to establish used battery collection boxes at 7-Eleven stores. This initiative started with 31 stores in 2022 and expanded to 50 in 2023.