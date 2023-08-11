WWF calls for 'Elly Allies,' inviting collaborators at launch of new regional Asian elephant initiative

In order to halt these alarming regional population declines and create an environment of sustainable coexistence with humans, WWF aims to work with key players who can positively influence the future of elephants in Southeast Asia and China. The goal of the regional initiative is to work together to replicate successful models of conservation that benefit both elephants and people.

One example is the "living landscapes" approach trialled in Sabah, Malaysia, where a private agricultural company is working with WWF and the local government to ensure habitat connectivity and ample food sources for the native Bornean elephants. This means less crop loss for local communities and the company, and improved habitats for elephants and other wildlife.

"Elephants have been a part of the landscape of Asia for millennia and have an innate right to exist," said Nilanga Jayasinghe, WWF's Focal Point for Asian Elephants. "They are a majestic keystone species that bring benefits to people and other wildlife in their habitats, but more than anything, they have intrinsic value as the largest land mammal in Asia. Conserving elephants is not only an act of maintaining balance within their ecosystems and preserving cultural values, but it's about giving them a chance to survive and thrive in the wild."

WWF has been working on wild elephant conservation in Southeast Asia and China for many years, specifically through the Asian Rhino and Elephant Action Strategy (AREAS) programme from 2000 to 2015. The Asian Elephant Alliance will build on this work, ongoing work within range countries and the work of countless other actors, to secure elephant habitats, improve human-elephant conflict management, combat poaching, and improve our understanding of the current status of elephants in Southeast Asia and China.

Join WWF in its efforts and become an Elly Ally by supporting Asian elephant conservation, learning more about this amazing species, and raising awareness.

