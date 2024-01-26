Top 10 career preferences of Gen Z in 2024
Network security was the top choice as a profession of Gen Z, according to a survey conducted by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.
The poll surveyed 802 respondents nationwide, outlining the top 10 prominent career choices of Gen Z individuals in 2024.
The most coveted professions are:
1. Network Security Engineer or Technical Security Officer
2. Surgeon and dermatologist
3. Physical therapist, psychologist, and dentist
4. Data analyst or data designer
5. YouTubers, TikToker, influencers, streamers, and online merchants
6. Actor, singer, online marketer, and software developer
7. Financial analyst, financial adviser, and financial planner
8. Entrepreneur
9. Legal consultant, lawyer
10. Tutor and astrologer
The career as a network security engineer stands out as the top choice for Gen Z due to the prevailing digital era with frequent cyberattacks posing significant challenges, according to the survey. The demand for this profession is high, offering lucrative returns, making it a prominent career choice for Gen Z, the survey said.
The second and third positions are occupied by the medical profession, including surgeons and psychologists.
This is attributed to intense competition in Thai society, resulting in high levels of stress and mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. Additionally, the country is transitioning towards an ageing society, further emphasising the need for medical and psychological professionals.
The career of an astrologer has gained in demand, as it presents an easy income opportunity. The popularity of this profession is sometimes reflected in hourly rates ranging from thousands to tens of thousands of baht, the survey said.
The university urged the crucial role of the government, particularly in promoting education for Thai children to be on par or competitive with international standards. This involves improving and developing Thailand's education system to align with global standards, including fostering foreign language skills. Additionally, there is a call for simultaneous efforts in organising activities or events that support education for underprivileged or economically disadvantaged individuals.
Simultaneously, there is concern over the financial behaviour of the new generation, particularly in terms of savings and spending. More than 30.3% of the younger generation engages in savings, while 65.0% do not save or invest. The university urged the government to provide student loans for education, create opportunities for students to work while studying, offer higher interest rates on deposits, and implement other relevant measures.