Top 10 career preferences of Gen Z in 2024

The career as a network security engineer stands out as the top choice for Gen Z due to the prevailing digital era with frequent cyberattacks posing significant challenges, according to the survey. The demand for this profession is high, offering lucrative returns, making it a prominent career choice for Gen Z, the survey said.

The second and third positions are occupied by the medical profession, including surgeons and psychologists.

This is attributed to intense competition in Thai society, resulting in high levels of stress and mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. Additionally, the country is transitioning towards an ageing society, further emphasising the need for medical and psychological professionals.

The career of an astrologer has gained in demand, as it presents an easy income opportunity. The popularity of this profession is sometimes reflected in hourly rates ranging from thousands to tens of thousands of baht, the survey said.