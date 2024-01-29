King Power and chair of Leicester City marries in extravagant ceremony

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah and Princess Azemah Bolkiah from Brunei, also attended the ceremony.

The atmosphere of the royally sponsored wedding ceremony was filled with love, with the venue adorned with various flowers tastefully arranged to captivate the eye. The love story of the couple was brought to life as an inspirational concept in the event titled "Voyage of Love".

The narrative recounted the journey of the bride, Nuntisa Tunyongvej and her groom, their paths converging until they found each other. The highlights were accompanied by such songs as “How Long Will I Love You” and “Love Me Like You Do” by the renowned singer Ellie Goulding, who joined in, much to the delight of guests, entertaining with love-themed songs that echoed the sentiments in the hearts of the newlyweds.

The ceremony concluded with soulful tunes from the orchestra and performances by other prominent artists.