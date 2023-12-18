Thai govt’s 90-day report: Cutting expenses, boosting income, stimulating tourism
The Public Relations Department has released a comprehensive report summarising the government’s achievements over the past 90 days.
The report, released on Monday, underscored initiatives to curtail expenses, boost income, create opportunities and expedite solutions to meet public needs.
Chai Watcharong, the spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, lauded the report, saying it provided the public with a thorough understanding of the government’s “expense reduction” and “income increase” policies.
Key highlights in the 90-day performance report include:
Expense Reduction
1. Energy and Transportation
• Adjusting electricity prices to 3.99 baht per unit for three months
• Decreasing diesel price by 2.50 baht per litre
• Lowering petrol prices
• Reducing excise tax on fuel by 1 baht per litre
• Freezing the retail price of 15-kilogram LPG cooking gas at 423 baht per tank
• Reducing the fare for trains on the Purple and Red lines to 20 baht across all routes
2. Approving financial aid of 1,000 baht per rai for 4.68 million farming households
3. Providing a subsidy of 120 baht per tonne for freshly harvested sugarcane in a bid to stop farmers from burning farm waste
4. Making “Debt Solutions for Informal Debts” part of the national agenda
5. Providing debt relief for farmers owing no more than 300,000 baht
6. Introducing single ID card for free treatment under the universal healthcare project piloted in four provinces, namely Phrae, Phetchaburi, Roi Et and Narathiwat
Income Generation:
1. Boosting tourism by offering free visas to tourists from China, Kazakhstan, India, Taiwan (30 days), and Russia (90 days)
2. Increasing the salary of government officials with a bachelor’s degree to 18,150 baht, with a planned 10% raise over two years in the 2024-2025 fiscal year
3. Advocating a digital wallet scheme with a 10,000 baht allowance, which is expected to stimulate short-term economic growth and lay the foundation for a digital economy and e-government
4. Making Otop products available online, leveraging local wisdom for added value
5. Implementing the One Belt One Road: The Silk Road route
6. Extending service hours for nightlife venues in four provinces in a bid to boost economy and tourism
7. Extending operating hours of Chiang Mai International Airport to 24 hours from November 1 to accommodate tourists and flights
8. Promoting tourism in secondary cities
“The work of Prime Minister [Srettha Thavisin] and his government will start yielding results from mid-2024. The current economic situation is a consequence of action taken over the past year or two,” the spokesperson said.