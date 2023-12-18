Thai govt’s 90-day report: Cutting expenses, boosting income, stimulating tourism

Key highlights in the 90-day performance report include:

Expense Reduction

1. Energy and Transportation

• Adjusting electricity prices to 3.99 baht per unit for three months

• Decreasing diesel price by 2.50 baht per litre

• Lowering petrol prices

• Reducing excise tax on fuel by 1 baht per litre

• Freezing the retail price of 15-kilogram LPG cooking gas at 423 baht per tank

• Reducing the fare for trains on the Purple and Red lines to 20 baht across all routes

2. Approving financial aid of 1,000 baht per rai for 4.68 million farming households

3. Providing a subsidy of 120 baht per tonne for freshly harvested sugarcane in a bid to stop farmers from burning farm waste

4. Making “Debt Solutions for Informal Debts” part of the national agenda

5. Providing debt relief for farmers owing no more than 300,000 baht

6. Introducing single ID card for free treatment under the universal healthcare project piloted in four provinces, namely Phrae, Phetchaburi, Roi Et and Narathiwat