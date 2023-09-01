Thaksin-military coalition
There are strong reasons to be optimistic about Thailand’s ability to resolve the months of political confusion and restore stability, which has so far helped the country accelerate growth, thanks in part to its tourism and agriculture industries, and attract foreign investment.
The election of business tycoon Srettha Thavisin from the Phieu Thai Party as Thailand’s 30th prime minister with approval from the powerful military and the return of the country's most popular but divisive politician Thaksin Shinawatra from self-exile hopefully will bring political stability back so that the new government can work until the end of its four-year mandate in 2027.
PM Srettha will attend next week's Asean Summit in Jakarta, during which the regional leaders will confer with counterparts from major nations such as the United States, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia.
The Phieu Thai Party finished second in the May election behind the Move Forward Party (MFP). The latter, however, fell short of parliamentary seats to form a government and help its chairman, Pita Limjaroenrat, secure the PM post.
The MFP’s upset victory came as it managed to capture young voters through its promise to demilitarize the country and reduce the monarch’s role to ceremonial functions. The two institutions are believed to have manoeuvred to foil the ambitions of the MFP and Pita.
The Phieu Thai Party has managed to form a government due to support from pro-military parties, the Palang Pracharath and the United Thai Nation Party.
Thaksin returned home after it was clear he would not have to serve an eight-year prison sentence handed to him for conviction in several crimes. After all, he can request the king’s pardon. Thaksin went to jail upon arrival on home soil but a day later was moved to a hospital for ill-health.
For neighbours and outsiders, it is often difficult to understand how politics works in Thailand, where the monarch and the military play a dominant role. The military has launched 22 coups, 13 of them successful, including one that ousted Thaksin in 2006, and initiated 20 constitutional amendments since the country's establishment in 1932.
The system looks effective, especially during the 70-year tenure of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away in October 2016. Most people adored and obeyed him because they believed their king did the best for the nation.
The World Bank highlights how the country has made remarkable progress in social and economic development, moving from a low-income to an upper-middle-income country in less than a generation. More children are getting more years of education, and virtually everyone is now covered by health insurance while other forms of social security have expanded.
Thailand’s economy rebounded in the first quarter of 2023 by 4.5 % due to domestic demand and tourism. However, floods and prolonged droughts have become major factors hindering higher growth.
King Maha Vajiralongkorn apparently does not enjoy the same respect or even trust from the people. Under his father, the military was entirely under the control of the monarch, but it has now changed.
The victory of the MFP was a clear signal that the Thai people did not want the king to be as powerful as his father.
Thai army chief Gen. Narongpan Jitkaewthae promised there would be no return to military rule whoever won the May elections. The last army coup occurred in 2014 when Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha toppled the civilian government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, the sister of Thaksin.
Previously, concerns were rife that the military, given its coup track record, might look for another power seizure by force after the disappointing outcome of the May 14 election. But the election of Srettha, 60, proved the doubters wrong.
Indonesia and other Asean members certainly wish the political stability in Thailand to last, considering the crucial role the country plays in the regional grouping. Since Asean’s establishment in Bangkok in 1967, Thailand has always been the vanguard of efforts to develop the bloc into a highly regarded organization in the world.
Congratulations PM Srettha and the Thai people.
Editorial board
The Jakarta Post
Asia News Network