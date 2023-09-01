Thaksin-military coalition

The system looks effective, especially during the 70-year tenure of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away in October 2016. Most people adored and obeyed him because they believed their king did the best for the nation.

The World Bank highlights how the country has made remarkable progress in social and economic development, moving from a low-income to an upper-middle-income country in less than a generation. More children are getting more years of education, and virtually everyone is now covered by health insurance while other forms of social security have expanded.

Thailand’s economy rebounded in the first quarter of 2023 by 4.5 % due to domestic demand and tourism. However, floods and prolonged droughts have become major factors hindering higher growth.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn apparently does not enjoy the same respect or even trust from the people. Under his father, the military was entirely under the control of the monarch, but it has now changed.

The victory of the MFP was a clear signal that the Thai people did not want the king to be as powerful as his father.

Thai army chief Gen. Narongpan Jitkaewthae promised there would be no return to military rule whoever won the May elections. The last army coup occurred in 2014 when Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha toppled the civilian government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, the sister of Thaksin.

Previously, concerns were rife that the military, given its coup track record, might look for another power seizure by force after the disappointing outcome of the May 14 election. But the election of Srettha, 60, proved the doubters wrong.

Indonesia and other Asean members certainly wish the political stability in Thailand to last, considering the crucial role the country plays in the regional grouping. Since Asean’s establishment in Bangkok in 1967, Thailand has always been the vanguard of efforts to develop the bloc into a highly regarded organization in the world.

Congratulations PM Srettha and the Thai people.



Editorial board

The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network



