A Japanese Oasis in Thailand
I have only been to Japan two times, both briefly, though that was enough for me to realize that I deeply respect and appreciate Japanese aesthetics and sensibilities. Although I plan to return to Japan, I visit Thailand much more often, another place I love.
It was, therefore, a special treat to be able to stay at the serene Onsen @ Moncham, a Japanese-style hotel built in 2017 with hot springs in the Mae Rim district of Chiang Mai. Although less than an hour away from the delightful city of Chiang Mai, the Rose of the North, the grounds of the hotel, as well as the surrounding area of rolling verdant hills at 1200 meters where it is cooler, is absolutely gorgeous. It feels like another world. And what a wonderful world it is!
I thoroughly enjoyed a complimentary, two-night stay in the Iris Grand Tatami Onsen Suite — rooms have a name as well as a number — which was like a fantasy come true. The well-designed room in this well-managed hotel is spacious and culturally immersive while being modern and luxurious — with a large-screen TV and Japanese toilet seat — and the bedding on the floor is so satisfying. This inviting suite has its own private onsen, which can look out on its own garden in front with a view of the hills beyond, if one opens the sliding doors, as I happily did. I could easily sense the care taken to provide a perfect balance of beauty, comfort, and privacy in this ryokan.
Attended by 50 multi-tasking staff, each of the two dozen rooms and suites — some larger than where I live! — is unique and tastefully designed, stocked with various luxe amenities that I was happy to avail myself of, including the rice shower gel, various teas, yuzu soda, Asahibeer, and other special little niceties. I admit that I felt special, for example, wearing the yukata, a Japanese-style robe. Free Wi-Fi, parking, bottled water in beautiful Thai cloth sacks, and various toiletries are also conveniently included, which I appreciate. The staff is unfailingly attentive, helpful, and polite without being intrusive, providing a perfect blend of seamless service. When they noticed I was chilly in the dining room, they wrapped me in a soft blanket!
The mineral water from the natural hot springs, emanating from over 100 meters below ground, is so relaxing and revitalizing. I'm confident it's good for the skin and muscles, but I know for sure that it's good for my spirit. The indoor onsen is sex-segregated without clothing, while the onsen in the garden is mixed-gender with swimsuits required. Both are wonderful.
The Japanese garden is lovely and peaceful, the spa is delightful (there are various services one could choose from), and while the small gym appeared nice, I opted to avoid that particular arena, prioritizing other more peaceful pursuits, which is so easy to accomplish amidst this little patch of paradise with koi and duck ponds, walking bridges, rock gardens, and beautiful flowers.
A lavish breakfast buffet, as well as an a la carte menu, is available and there are three restaurants on-site, one being a full restaurant and the other two are mostly places to get snacks and drinks. All of them have amazing food, presentation, decor, and service, thanks especially to Chef Tom, who is as gracious as he is skilled. The main restaurant has a separate vegetarian menu (mostly vegan) for the growing number of health- and eco-conscious people who enjoy plant-based meals.
Given my love of Japanese culture and Thailand, I was able to harmoniously get the best of both worlds in Chiang Mai, where I was treated like a prince. I'm already fantasizing about my return visit to this wonderful oasis!
Dan Brook leads the Hands onThailand program that he founded at San Jose State University, a transformative public university in the heart of Silicon Valley.