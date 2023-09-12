A Japanese Oasis in Thailand 

It was, therefore, a special treat to be able to stay at the serene Onsen @ Moncham, a Japanese-style hotel built in 2017 with hot springs in the Mae Rim district of Chiang Mai. Although less than an hour away from the delightful city of Chiang Mai, the Rose of the North, the grounds of the hotel, as well as the surrounding area of rolling verdant hills at 1200 meters where it is cooler, is absolutely gorgeous. It feels like another world. And what a wonderful world it is!

I thoroughly enjoyed a complimentary, two-night stay in the Iris Grand Tatami Onsen Suite — rooms have a name as well as a number — which was like a fantasy come true. The well-designed room in this well-managed hotel is spacious and culturally immersive while being modern and luxurious — with a large-screen TV and Japanese toilet seat — and the bedding on the floor is so satisfying. This inviting suite has its own private onsen, which can look out on its own garden in front with a view of the hills beyond, if one opens the sliding doors, as I happily did. I could easily sense the care taken to provide a perfect balance of beauty, comfort, and privacy in this ryokan.