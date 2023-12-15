Thailand tourism to be boosted by "repeat travellers"

The 2023 edition of the Global Travel Intentions Study 1, the largest and longest-running global consumer insights study to be undertaken by Visa, found that travellers likely to revisit in the next twelve months come from Malaysia (42%), Singapore (41%), the Philippines (28%), Mainland China (25%), and Vietnam (22%).

The top motivators for future travel in the next year are relaxation, shopping, exploring, going on adventures, and meeting family and friends.

Tourists are most likely to visit Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya, the three most popular destinations among regional travellers, while Hua Hin, Chiang Mai, and Krabi are also popular with Chinese, Malaysian and Singaporean tourists, respectively.

Punnamas Vichitkulwongsa, Visa Country Manager for Thailand said, “Thailand’s tourism industry plays a crucial role in propelling the nation’s economy and we hope these insights help all of our partners to enhance travel experiences while efficiently boosting business growth. Our collective efforts aim to elevate the travel industry and also drive a positive impact for the overall payments ecosystem.”