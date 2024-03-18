Build a Community with a Shared Future for Lancang-Mekong Countries and Work Together Towards Modernisation

The LMC architecture has been constantly improved, with deepening cooperation in agriculture, production capacity, connectivity, green energy, innovation, and other fields. More than 700 Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Special Fund projects have been launched, injecting strong impetus into the economic development of countries in the region and basin.

The six countries are committed to accelerating the construction of a strong shield for common security. Practical cooperation in the field of non-traditional security and law enforcement has been further strengthened, with in-depth advancements made in the operation of the “Safety of the Lancang-Mekong Region”, especially in combating cross-border online gambling and scams, drug trafficking, and other criminal activities. The mechanism has also been effective in guaranteeing social stability in the sub-region, ensuring the safety and security of lives and property.

The LMC has helped the six countries further boost ties and mutual understanding, resulting in the successful implementation of people-benefiting projects such as the “Plan on Lancang-Mekong Water Resources”, the “LMC Bumper Harvest Projects”, and the “Green Lancang-Mekong Initiative”. Several events like the International Video Week, Media Summit, Think Tank Forum, and the “Lancang-Mekong Adventure” press group have produced fruitful results. Tourism cooperation and people-to-people exchanges are also making progress every day, while friendships between the people of the six countries are being enhanced year after year.