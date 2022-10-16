Andes ‘cannibal’ tragedy survivors play tribute match on 50th anniversary of plane crash

Surviving players from the Uruguayan club Old Christians and the Chilean club Old Boys played a friendly match which every year brings together the survivors of the plane crash that left 29 people dead.

Uruguay's president Luis Lacalle Pou attended the tribute match, greeted the former players, and gave a speech to pay tribute to the survivors.

On October 13, 1972, a Uruguayan Air Force plane carrying a youth rugby team and their family and friends crashed in the middle of the Andes Mountains.