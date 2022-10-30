The 3 treasures on Singapore's street food trail

Although basic ingredients such as meat or vegetables are universal, the differences in seasoning and the resulting aroma of each dish can take a traveller by surprise.

But in Singapore, those with even the most fastidious tastes have nothing to fear.

Known as a melting pot of Asia for its mix of history, culture and arts, Singapore's food options offer epicures endless variety.

From quick bites at a street stall to elaborate meals in fancy restaurants, the Merlion city’s dishes carry flavours that blend Southeast Asian cuisines with Chinese, Japanese and Indian influences.

Singaporeans take pride in their hawker centres – wide outdoor halls with dozens of food stalls that sell popular dishes at affordable prices.

For travellers, these al fresco buffets are a place to eat like locals and discover the culinary delights of Singapore.

Just make sure you have some cash on hand, as most stalls do not accept credit cards.