Malaysia best place to retire in Asia

In an article in its GoBankingRates section recently, the firm said the finding was based on data from the United Nations Pacific-Asia Region Group and gross domestic product (GDP) from WorldPopulationReview.

It also obtained cost of living figures from Numbeo and the Global Peace Index from the Institute for Economics and Peace Global Peace Index 2022 Report.

Nasdaq has also set a precedent that countries need to have a global peace index of under 2.0 to qualify, Bernama reported.