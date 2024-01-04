Lazada Singapore cuts staff amid speculation of upcoming IPO

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Lazada spokesman said: “We are making proactive adjustments to transform our workforce, to better position ourselves for a more agile, streamlined way of working to meet future business needs.”

The spokesman declined to disclose how many workers in Singapore or Southeast Asia were affected and whether staff had received a severance package.

He said: “This transformation necessitates that we reassess our workforce requirements and operational structure to ensure Lazada is better positioned to future-proof our business and people.”

The Straits Times understands that a round of layoffs was also conducted in October 2023.

Founded in 2012, Lazada has a presence in six countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.